PAULDING — A Paulding County jury here has found an Oakwood area man guilty of voluntary manslaughter following a two-day trial.
The jury deliberated approximately 3 1/2 hours in making its decision Thursday afternoon in the case of Donald Richcreek, 27, 07598 County Road 187. He had been charged in Paulding County Common Pleas Court with murder, an unclassified felony; and a firearm specification, but the jury returned its verdict on a lesser included offense of voluntary manslaughter.
Judge Tiffany Beckman ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued his $7 million bond. Sentencing will be set later, according to court sources.
Richcreek was indicted by a Paulding County jury for the Aug. 10, 2019, shooting death of his brother, Anthony, 29. At the time, the brothers were living at the above address with Ashley Collins, with whom Donald had two children.
Trial testimony indicated that each brother had an intimate relationship with the woman at one time.
The trial began Wednesday morning with opening statements from Prosecutor Joe Burkard and defense attorney William Kluge of Lima, as well as testimony from seven state witnesses.
Burkard called two more witnesses Thursday morning before resting his case. Kluge called three, including the defendant. Following Donald's 35-minute testimony and closing arguments that took less than 20 minutes, the trial concluded around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Donald told the jury that on Aug. 10, 2019, Anthony punched him in the face, a claim the state disputed, citing no clear visible evidence for a facial injury. Donald fell back onto a porch before Anthony approached the defendant and hovered over him, according to trial testimony.
Richcreek told the jury that he then saw his brother reach for his waist band, knowing he regularly possessed a firearm, so he fired two shots, striking Anthony in the abdomen and chest. It turned out Anthony — who was declared dead at Paulding County Hospital after being transported there by Oakwood EMS — did not have a gun on his person although he stored one inside the residence.
"I thought my life was in danger," Donald testified.
"So you shot him in self-defense?" asked Kluge.
"I did," responded Donald.
Burkard disputed that characterization in cross examination.
He questioned why Donald provided Paulding County Sheriff's deputies with two versions of the shooting — first saying it was a drive-by shooting and then claiming it occurred during a struggle with Anthony over the gun — before settling on a third and final one.
Too, Burkard questioned why Donald would shoot Anthony a second time after testifying that he saw him fall backward after the first bullet was fired. During a brief exchange on that topic, Donald said "I didn't want to shoot him at all, but I felt like my life was in danger."
Burkard also asked Donald why he threw the gun — a .38 Special — into a nearby pond.
"I panicked," the defendant answered.
During closing arguments, Kluge said Donald had "reasonable grounds to believe ... that he was in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm. And the defendant did not violate any duty to retreat and he used reasonable force in doing so."
He added that Donald was scared of Anthony because he was bigger, had been in prison and had a violent past.
Kluge told the jury of its options for a guilty finding within the indictment — murder, voluntary manslaughter or reckless homicide — based on the elements of the charge. Murder is the most serious offense, while the remaining two entail shorter prison terms.
In his closing argument, Burkard noted that Anthony — who in 2019 had finished serving a multi-year prison term in Indiana for domestic battery — wasn't the only one with a violent history. He noted that Donald shot up Collins' vehicle after she ended the intimate relationship with him last year.
In fact, he was charged from with criminal damaging, a first-degree misdemeanor, in Paulding County Municipal Court, and pleaded guilty in May 2019. Among the conditions of his probation was that he not possess guns.
