CONTINENTAL — A Putnam County man was detained Monday after resisting arrest in Continental.
Mark Christian, 35, Continental, was charged with resisting arrest and picked up on warrants from Lima Municipal Court and Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
According to Continental Police Chief Arnie Hardy, Christian attempted to flee in his residence and was detained. The subject fought with the officer and was tased two times. Christian was transported to St. Rita’s Ambulatory Care Center in Glandorf for medical treatment.
He then was taken to the Putnam County Jail and scheduled to appear in Putnam County Municipal Court today.
Assisting were the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Ottawa Police Department.
