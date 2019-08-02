LEIPSIC — A Putnam County man charged in connection with a Leipsic armed robbery was indicted by a grand jury this week.
Isaiah Oliver, 18, Ottawa, appeared for a preliminary hearing in Putnam County Municipal Court on Thursday on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. The charge was dismissed without prejudice due to him being indicted by a county grand jury.
During an initial appearance on Tuesday, Oliver's bond was set at $250,000.
A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. Additional charges include theft and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.
The charges stem from a report of an armed robbery in the village of Leipsic at approximately 2:50 a.m. Saturday. The victims reported that the suspect, brandishing a handgun, took cash and cellphones. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies located the cellphones in the immediate area.
Oliver was identified in a photo line-up. He was located in Findlay on Monday and arrested on a warrant by Findlay Police Department before being transported to the Putnam County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.