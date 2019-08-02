LEIPSIC — A Putnam County man charged in connection with a Leipsic armed robbery was indicted by a grand jury this week.

Isaiah Oliver, 18, Ottawa, appeared for a preliminary hearing in Putnam County Municipal Court on Thursday on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. The charge was dismissed without prejudice due to him being indicted by a county grand jury.

During an initial appearance on Tuesday, Oliver's bond was set at $250,000.

A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. Additional charges include theft and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

The charges stem from a report of an armed robbery in the village of Leipsic at approximately 2:50 a.m. Saturday. The victims reported that the suspect, brandishing a handgun, took cash and cellphones. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies located the cellphones in the immediate area.

Oliver was identified in a photo line-up. He was located in Findlay on Monday and arrested on a warrant by Findlay Police Department before being transported to the Putnam County Jail.

