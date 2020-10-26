COLUMBUS GROVE — A Putnam County man has been charged following an alleged kidnapping here and pursuit Friday evening.
Michael Strykul, 52, Columbus Grove, was charged with failure to comply with a lawful order of a police officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken into custody and additional charges are pending.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received a call at 10:57 p.m. about an alleged kidnapping at 212 N. High St., Columbus Grove. Strykul and Dorothy Selhorst, 43, both of that address, have a 4-year-old child together.
The sheriff’s office reported that Strykul allegedly took the child from the home after an argument with Selhorst. Shortly after the incident, Strykul’s vehicle was seen driving away. He failed to stop for officers after attempts were made to initiate a traffic stop. A pursuit then ensued, which later ended at 327 S. Robert St., Lima, after Strykul’s vehicle sustained damage from a stop stick deployment.
The child was found in the back seat, properly restrained in a child safety seat, and returned to the mother without injury.
Assisting in the incident were Columbus Grove Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
