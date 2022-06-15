OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury has returned indictments against 15 persons in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.

Among those indicted were:

• Victor Lomeli, 45, Leipsic, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony.

• Brian Bennett II, 44, Cloverdale, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.

• Jennifer Hahn, 41, Oakwood, for theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and practicing nursing without a license, a fifth-degree felony.

• Abbie Holton, 33, Cloverdale, for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Jeffrey Stocklin, 41, Cloverdale, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

• Jeremy Vold, 47, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments