OTTAWA — A Leipsic man indicted here last year following a domestic assault has been found not guilty due to his mental status.
Jason Chamberlin, 47, was declared not guilty by reason of insanity this week in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Chamberlin had been indicted by a Putnam County grand jury in October for allegedly inflicting injury to his live-in girlfriend during an incident at their Liberty Street residence. Court documents indicated that a brick caused glass to enter — and injure — her eye.
The indictment noted that the domestic violence charge was a third-degree felony because Chamberlin had been convicted two times previously of domestic violence (2001 in Putnam County and 2011 in Henry County). A lengthy record of convictions also includes a 2005 domestic violence conviction in Putnam County, as well as other violent or domestic-related offenses.
Court records stated that Chamberlin was ordered to “undergo hospitalization and treatment at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital” in Toledo.
The hospital is required to communicate with the court after an initial six-month period and every two years thereafter “as to whether the defendant remains a mentally ill person subject to hospitalization by court order.”
The commitment order can be terminated under various criteria, including “expiration of the maximum prison term or term of imprisonment” he could have received had he been convicted of the most serious charge.
Court records indicated that the ruling was based on a psychologist’s report from Jan. 7 that found Chamberlin “a mentally ill person subject to hospitalization, and that the least restrictive alternative available is treatment at a hospital impatient setting ... .”
