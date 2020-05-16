Putnam Grand Jury

Besides returning a 17-count indictment against a Columbus man charged with making threats against a former assistant prosecutor and judge (see related story page A2), a Putnam County grand jury has indicted 10 other persons.

Indicted were:

• Cameron Morris, 20, McComb, for burglary, a second-degree felony.

• Eric Guerra, 33, Pandora, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.

• Kevin Arnone, 35, Ottawa, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.

• Tim Critten, 48, West Leipsic, for four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony.

• Dustin Patty, 24, New Bavaria, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.

• Alexander Burris, 31, Columbus, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

• John Hutchins, 50, Edon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Sonny Olivo, 27, Leipsic, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Matthew Swallow, 32, Columbus, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

• Devonn Thomas, 27, Leipsic, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

