OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury has returned indictments here against 16 persons.

Indicted were:

• Nelson Barnes, 50, Cameron, Texas, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; speed, a minor misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle without reasonable control, a minor misdemeanor. He has pleaded not guilty and the case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 17 with a jury trial set for Nov. 12. Bond was set at $50,000 cash. Barnes was arrested Aug. 24 after leading law enforcement in a lengthy pursuit that started in Ottawa and ended on Ohio 65 south of Leipsic. Barnes was driving a semi.

• Marcos Zavala, 25, Leipsic; and Breanna Zavalos, each for felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and child endangering, a third-degree felony. Marcos Zavala has pleaded not guilty and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17 with a jury trial set for Dec. 10. Bond was set at $50,000 cash. Breanna Zavalos has pleaded not guilty as well, and her case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 17 with a jury trial set for Dec. 17. She also was given a $50,000 cash bond.

• Emilleo Guerra, 23, Pandora, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items, a third-degree felony. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16. He was given a personal-recognizance bond.

• Christopher Shomsky, 35, Fort Jennings, for three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony.

• Michelle Clayton, 33, Indianapolis, for aggravated possession of drugs a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

• Andre Woods, 24, Ottawa, for two counts of trafficking in cocaine, each a fourth-degree felony.

• Ronald Dillingham Jr., 43, Lima, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.

• Kali Herndon, 28, Bluffton, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Kory Inglis, 25, Ottawa, for two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Jerron Jackson, 25, Bluffton, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; fictitious license plates, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to yield, a minor misdemeanor.

• Joseph Kessler, 29, Troy, for aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone), a fifth-degree felony.

• Rogelio Pardo, 38, Ottawa, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.

• Shane Sprague, 41, Athens, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.

• Andrew Vasquez, 19, Ottawa, for theft of credit cards, a fifth-degree felony.

• Crystal Warner, 30, Ottawa, for two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony.

