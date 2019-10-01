OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury has returned indictments here against 16 persons.
Indicted were:
• Nelson Barnes, 50, Cameron, Texas, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; speed, a minor misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle without reasonable control, a minor misdemeanor. He has pleaded not guilty and the case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 17 with a jury trial set for Nov. 12. Bond was set at $50,000 cash. Barnes was arrested Aug. 24 after leading law enforcement in a lengthy pursuit that started in Ottawa and ended on Ohio 65 south of Leipsic. Barnes was driving a semi.
• Marcos Zavala, 25, Leipsic; and Breanna Zavalos, each for felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and child endangering, a third-degree felony. Marcos Zavala has pleaded not guilty and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17 with a jury trial set for Dec. 10. Bond was set at $50,000 cash. Breanna Zavalos has pleaded not guilty as well, and her case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 17 with a jury trial set for Dec. 17. She also was given a $50,000 cash bond.
• Emilleo Guerra, 23, Pandora, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items, a third-degree felony. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16. He was given a personal-recognizance bond.
• Christopher Shomsky, 35, Fort Jennings, for three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Michelle Clayton, 33, Indianapolis, for aggravated possession of drugs a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
• Andre Woods, 24, Ottawa, for two counts of trafficking in cocaine, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Ronald Dillingham Jr., 43, Lima, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kali Herndon, 28, Bluffton, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Kory Inglis, 25, Ottawa, for two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Jerron Jackson, 25, Bluffton, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; fictitious license plates, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to yield, a minor misdemeanor.
• Joseph Kessler, 29, Troy, for aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone), a fifth-degree felony.
• Rogelio Pardo, 38, Ottawa, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Shane Sprague, 41, Athens, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
• Andrew Vasquez, 19, Ottawa, for theft of credit cards, a fifth-degree felony.
• Crystal Warner, 30, Ottawa, for two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.