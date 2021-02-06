OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury here has returned indictments against 15 persons.

Indicted were:

• Andrew Miller, 34, Fort Jennings, for aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

• Justin Coon, 31, Ottawa, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• David Daniels, Ottawa, for two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

• Marie Ford, 50, Miller City, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.

• Nicholas Bils, 22, Columbus Grove, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Cory Chamberlin, 29, Ottawa, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.

• Matthew Harpe, 47, Findlay, for intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony.

• Steven Sheeks, 54, Ottawa, for intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Kelvin Bish, 21, Paulding, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

• Sebastian Hernandez, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Eric Thomas, 27, Ottoville, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

• Alisia Garza, 31, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Blake Hull, 27, Cygnet, for passing bad checks and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.

• Rogelio Pardo, 50, Ottawa, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Lindsay Quintero, 30, Leipsic, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

