OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, according to the county clerk of courts office here.
Indicted were:
• Noah Dickman, 21, Lima, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Cory Hull, 23, Dupont, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jacob Norville, 21, Columbus Grove, for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony.
• Dennis Stalnaker, 59, Elida, for three counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Jeffrey Woods, 38, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
• April Batson, 48, Deshler, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Cutlip, 37, Leipsic, for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Samuel Geckle, 52, Leipsic, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Melissa Herrera, 42, Leipsic, for escape, a fifth-degree felony.
