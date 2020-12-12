OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury has returned indictments here against 15 persons, including eight persons charged with first- or second-degree felonies.

Indicted were:

• Danny Ruiz, 46, Ottawa, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.

• Donald Shartell, 55, Pandora, for felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and assault, a fourth-degree felony.

• Joshua Bowers, 34, Columbus Grove, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Juan Coronado, 26, Leipsic, for endangering children, a second-degree felony; and telecommunications harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• David Daniels, 54, Ottawa, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

• Justin Gutierrez, 28, Ottawa, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Quinn Kaufman, 29, Ottawa, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

• Dylan Okuley, 24, Ottawa, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.

• Jacob Ridinger, 40, Ottawa, for domestic violence, a second-degree felony.

• Cory Chamberlin, 29, Leipsic, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.

• Mark Dodd, 38, 1122 S. Clinton St., for retaliation, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

• Dilyn Warnimont, 23, Paulding, for grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony.

• Christopher Barton, 34, Cloverdale, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Travis Tapia, 33, Ottawa, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

• David Cole, 49, Leipsic, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

