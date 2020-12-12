OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury has returned indictments here against 15 persons, including eight persons charged with first- or second-degree felonies.
Indicted were:
• Danny Ruiz, 46, Ottawa, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
• Donald Shartell, 55, Pandora, for felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and assault, a fourth-degree felony.
• Joshua Bowers, 34, Columbus Grove, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Juan Coronado, 26, Leipsic, for endangering children, a second-degree felony; and telecommunications harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• David Daniels, 54, Ottawa, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Justin Gutierrez, 28, Ottawa, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Quinn Kaufman, 29, Ottawa, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
• Dylan Okuley, 24, Ottawa, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Jacob Ridinger, 40, Ottawa, for domestic violence, a second-degree felony.
• Cory Chamberlin, 29, Leipsic, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
• Mark Dodd, 38, 1122 S. Clinton St., for retaliation, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Dilyn Warnimont, 23, Paulding, for grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher Barton, 34, Cloverdale, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Travis Tapia, 33, Ottawa, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• David Cole, 49, Leipsic, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.