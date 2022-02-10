OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury here has returned indictments against six persons.

The most serious indictments were:

• Brian Gonzales, 33, Ottawa, for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. He allegedly had forceful sexual conduct at his residence with a girl under the age of 16 on Aug. 7.

• Hunter Baldridge, 25, Findlay, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony.

