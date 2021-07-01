OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury here has returned indictments against 12 persons.
Indicted were:
• Ryan Hohenbrink, 40, Belmore, for felonious assault with a specification, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Erin Douglas, 30, Kenton, for two counts of complicity in the commission of an offense, each a third-degree felony.
• Raven Krontz, 40, Ottawa, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
• Michael Moore, 29, Mount Victory, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and abduction, each a third-degree felony.
• Martrevis Chitman, 32, Lima, for three counts of nonsupport of dependents, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Rodney Hall Sr., 55, Lima, for nonsupport of dependents, a fourth-degree felony.
• Tamara Atkins, 46, Floyds Knobs, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-felony.
• Forrest Fergus, 51, Sidney, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-felony.
• Alisia Garza, 31, Paulding, for assault, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Mark Kuhlman, 41, Ottawa, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-felony.
• Paul Nash, 36, Dayton, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-felony.
• Anthony Roman, 19, Leipsic, for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony.
