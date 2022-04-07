OTTAWA - A Putnam County grand jury here has returned indictments against 11 persons.
Those indicted on more serious charges were---
• Jason Schnipke, 43, Ottawa, for burglary, a second-degree felony; menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
• Jose Hernandez, 21, McComb, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor.
