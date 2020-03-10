OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury has returned indictments against 13 persons, including two on separate rape allegations.
Larry Burkhart, 75, Cloverdale, is charged with three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, while Daniel Salazar, 37, Ottawa, is charged with rape, a first-degree felony; and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.
The rape charges against Burkhart allege that in 2018 and 2020 he had sexual conduct with a teenage girl, while the gross sexual imposition charges allege that he had sexual contact with a different teenage girl in 2019.
Salazar allegedly had forced sexual conduct with a teenage girl in June 2018, as well as “reckless” sexual conduct with the victim, which was prohibited due to her age.
Also indicted were:
• Derrick Clark, 39, Continental, for illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Terry Phillips, 61, Cloverdale, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
• Tiffany Chasco, 32, Leipsic, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony.
• Sonny Olivo, 27, Leipsic, for aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Richard Rudman, 50, Ocala, Fla., for passing a bad check, a fourth-degree felony.
• Colin Sickels, 25, Fort Jennings, for aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony.
• Matthew Aguirre, 30, Columbus Grove, for importuning, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kevin Arnone, 35, Ottawa, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Tasha Barrett, 35, Hartsville, Tenn., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jacob Carillo, 25, Leipsic, for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and driving under suspension, a minor misdemeanor.
• Brandie Grandey, 41, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
