OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury here has returned indictments against 15 persons, including one man allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Leipsic.
Isaiah Oliver, 18, Ottawa, is charged with aggravated robbery with a specification, a first-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 22 in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
The charges stem from a report of an armed robbery in the village of Leipsic at approximately 2:50 a.m. on July 27. The victims reported that the suspect, brandishing a handgun, took cash and cellphones.
Also indicted were:
• Tyler Lee, 22, Lima, for possession of drugs, a first-degree felony.
• Amanda Quintero, 39, Leipsic, for two counts of complicity, one a first-degree felony, the other a fifth-degree felony. She is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 29.
• Jonathan Costuma, 33, Ottawa, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Charlie Egnor Jr., 44, Oakwood, for trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony.
• Nathan Huff, 22, Middletown, for trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Dylan Palmer, 18, Ottawa, for failure to give notice of residence address change, a third-degree felony.
• Rogelio Pardo, 38, Ottawa, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
• Daniel Mefferd, 19, Paulding, for unlawful sexual conduct, a fourth-degree felony.
• James Berger, 29, West Leipsic, for three counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Megan Miner, 24, Lima, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Danny Ruiz, 44, Leipsic, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Miguel Nunez, 38, Continental, for aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone), a fifth-degree felony.
• Brooke Peck, 24, Leipsic, for possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony.
• Amy Philquist, 21, 1221 Ayersville Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
