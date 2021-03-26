OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury here has returned indictments against 12 persons.
Indicted were:
• Eric Steele, 31, Rising Sun, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
• Christian Moreno, 31, Leipsic, for an attempt to commit an offense, a fifth-degree felony; possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of criminal damaging, each a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Brian Knott, 36, Ottawa, for improperly handling of a firearm, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Seth Plotner, 30, Leipsic, for two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Billy Wilson, 43, Hamler, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and criminal trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Juleon Harrison, 26, Cincinnati, for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a forth-degree felony.
• Jamal Trammell, 27, Cincinnati, for improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jonathon Lawrence, 1062 Holgate Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Eric Walters, 34, Fort Jennings, for assault, a fourth-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
• Travis Faulkner, 46, Ottawa, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Charlene Williams, 48, New Bavaria, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Lindsay Quintero, 30, Leipsic, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.