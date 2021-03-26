OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury here has returned indictments against 12 persons.

Indicted were:

• Eric Steele, 31, Rising Sun, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

• Christian Moreno, 31, Leipsic, for an attempt to commit an offense, a fifth-degree felony; possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of criminal damaging, each a second-degree misdemeanor.

• Brian Knott, 36, Ottawa, for improperly handling of a firearm, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Seth Plotner, 30, Leipsic, for two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Billy Wilson, 43, Hamler, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and criminal trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Juleon Harrison, 26, Cincinnati, for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a forth-degree felony.

• Jamal Trammell, 27, Cincinnati, for improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Jonathon Lawrence, 1062 Holgate Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Eric Walters, 34, Fort Jennings, for assault, a fourth-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

• Travis Faulkner, 46, Ottawa, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

• Charlene Williams, 48, New Bavaria, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Lindsay Quintero, 30, Leipsic, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

