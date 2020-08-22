Putnam grand jury
• Michael Huizenga, 53, Continental, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
• Tony Lomeli, 49, Leipsic, for abduction, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; intimidation, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Kristina Owens, 27, Lima, for tampering with records, a third-degree felony; identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony.
• Tanica Wilson, 43, Lima, for three counts of complicity, each a third-degree felony.
• Mark Dodd, 38, Kalida, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Roberto Garza, 21, Leipsic, for two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Dawn Halker, 47, Ottawa, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Joy Howard, 32, Ottoville, for identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and misuse of credit cards, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jacob Carrillo, 25, Ottawa, for tampering with evidence, a fifth-degree felony.
• David Cole, 48, Leipsic, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Dylan Hall, 24, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Marcus Hughes, 58, Ottawa, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; and misuse of credit cards, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Storm Roberts, 28, Deshler, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
