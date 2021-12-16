OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury has returned indictments against three persons.

Indicted were:

• Zane Feather, 20, Grand Rapids, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Francisco Guerra, 25, Toledo, for nonsupport of dependents, a fourth-degree felony.

• Joseph Hiegel, 57, Leipsic, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

