OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury has returned indictments against three persons.
Indicted were:
• Zane Feather, 20, Grand Rapids, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Francisco Guerra, 25, Toledo, for nonsupport of dependents, a fourth-degree felony.
• Joseph Hiegel, 57, Leipsic, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
