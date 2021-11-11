OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury met this month and returned a number of indictments.

Indicted were:

• Philip Baney, 56, Leipsic, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

• Travis Tapia, 33, Ottawa, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

 • Marcus Gonzalez, 42, Toledo, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Sophia Chamberlin, 35, Leipsic, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ryan Hefner, 45, Columbus Grove, for possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Megan Landers, 26, Holgate, for aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Kyle Leatherman, 22, Ottawa, for possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Jacqueline Palmer, 34, Malinta, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jared Smith, 33, Van Wert, for aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Cory Snyder, 33, Lima, for trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Shana Williams, 39, Glandorf, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

