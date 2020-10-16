OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury here indicted 17 persons this week, including two persons on rape charges.
Larry Burkhart, 76, Cloverdale, was indicted on three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and six counts of gross sexual imposition, third- and fourth-degree felonies.
The rape charges allege that in May 2018 and October 2019 he had sexual conduct with a female victim less than the age of 15 on three separate occasions at his residence.
The remaining charges allege that he had sexual contact with the victim in May 2018 and October 2019 on six occasions at his residence.
Burkhart had been indicted on similar charges in March. Three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, are pending in common pleas court with a pretrial hearing scheduled for Dec. 10.
Judge Keith Schierloh ordered in July that Burkhart receive an evaluation of his competency to stand trial. No ruling on his competency is listed in court records available on the common pleas court's website.
Burkhart's bond was set at $150,000 earlier this year.
Also indicted by the grand jury was Joshua Miller, 42, Columbus Grove, on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony.
The charge alleges that in February he engaged in sexual conduct with a female less than 17 years of age at his residence.
A warrant for Miller's arrest was issued Thursday.
Meanwhile, Jason Chamberlin, 47, Leipsic, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
The indictment alleges that on April 28 he inflicted injury to his live-in girlfriend through the use of a brick that caused glass in her eye.
The charge is a third-degree felony because Chamberlin was convicted two times previously of domestic violence.
A warrant for Chamberlin's arrest was issued Thursday.
Others indicted:
• Dylan Palmer, 19, Continental, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
• Andre Woods, 25, Ottawa Ave., for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
• Brad Carpenter, 45, Findlay, for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony.
• Sebastian Hernandez, 25, Leipsic, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony.
• Josalyna Baney, 37, Leipsic, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
• Phillip Baney, 55, Leipsic, for breaking and entering, theft and receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony.
• James Berger, 30, West Leipsic, for breaking and entering, theft and receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Kirt Brinkman, 43, Ottawa Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jennifer Gillette, 29, Ottawa Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Michelle Hilton, 52, 500 N. Clinton St., Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Todd Settlemire, 35, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
• Steven Sheeks, 54, Continental, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• James Wagler, 62, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Breanna Ward, 22, Lucedale, Miss., for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
