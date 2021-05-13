OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury here has returned indictments against 13 persons, including one man on a rape charge and another for two theft-related charges involving an elderly victim.
In the first case, Jesus Tapia Jr., 58, Ottawa, is charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony.
The charge alleges that on March 21 he engaged in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old girl.
Tapia is scheduled to be arraigned today in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
Also indicted by the same grand jury was Damien Pursel, 26, Hopkinsville, Ky., for burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony.
The charges allege that on Dec. 26 he trespassed in an occupied residence west of Columbus Grove, stealing jewelry from the owner who is elderly.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Pursel also faces three separate grand jury indictments in Williams County on more than 40 theft-related charges.
In all, 46 charges — including burglary, grand theft and safecracking — are pending against Pursel in Williams County Common Pleas Court.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 3 on those charges which resulted from grand jury indictments in February, March and April.
According to court records, he was released on a personal-recognizance bond in Williams County on condition he reside at 106 S. Liberty St. in West Unity.
The above Hopkinsville, Ky. address for Pursel was listed on the Putnam County Common Pleas Court website. And it was in that town that Pursel was arrested on a burglary charge in 2013, according to a Kentucky newspaper.
Also indicted were:
• Celso Ramirez, 21, Continental, for failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Tiffany Chasco, 33, Leipsic, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony.
• Melissa Herrera, 41, Ottawa, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Fred Paynter, 21, Pandora, for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Joe Brown, 49, Upper Sandusky, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Nathaniel Estill, 35, Lima, for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
• Alicia Fenbert, 38, St. Marys, for three counts of nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
• William Hale, 41, Cloverdale, for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
• Anthony Hutchinson, age unavailable, Findlay, for two counts of nonsupport of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Cody Simons, 30, Oak Harbor, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
• James Wagler, 62, Findlay, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
