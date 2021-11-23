Putnam Common Pleas

Philip Baney, 56, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Travis Tapia, 33, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Marcus Gonzalez, 42, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13.

