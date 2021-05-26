Putnam Common Pleas

Andrew Miller, 34, Fort Jennings, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 72 months with credit for 81 days served in jail while his case was pending. Some $1,027 seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited. The drug-related charge was amended from a first-degree felony.

Justin Coon, 31, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to burglary, a fourth-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to remove a requirement of GPS monitoring. Sentencing was scheduled for July 1.

Alisia Garza, 31, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 24 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

