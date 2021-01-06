Putnam Common Pleas

Tim Critten, 49, West Leipsic, appeared for sentencing on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 14-month prison term with credit for two days served while his case was pending. Three additional counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Joshua Miller, 42, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with importuning and gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 1. An indictment for rape, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.

