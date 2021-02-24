Putnam Common Pleas

Cory Chamberlin, 29, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for March 25.

Dilyn Warnimont, 23, Paulding, pleaded guilty to grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 16.

Kelvin Bish, 21, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Justin Coon, 31, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 25 and bond was set at $100,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

Marie Ford, 40, Miller City, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 25 and bond was set at $10,000.

Matthew Harpe, 47, Findlay, pleaded not guilty to intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 25 and bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

Lindsay Quintero, 30, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

