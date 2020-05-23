Putnam Common Pleas
Charlie Egnor, 45, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve 180 days in Putnam County Jail, complete the WORTH Center program in lieu of the jail sentence and pay restitution of $300 for the drug transaction to a confidential informant.
Cameron Morris, 20, McComb, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 28 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Kevin Arnone, 35, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 28 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Tim Critten, 48, West Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dustin Patty, 24, New Bavaria, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
