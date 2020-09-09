Putnam Common Pleas
Cameron Morris, 20, McComb, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. He was given a four- to six-year prison term with credit for 133 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make $235 restitution to the victims.
Kevin Arnone, 35, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 109 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Dustin Patty, 25, New Bavaria, pleaded guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 8.
Dylan Hall, 24, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Huizenga, 53, Continental, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kristina Owens, 27, Lima, pleaded not guilty to tampering with records, a third-degree felony; identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Storm Roberts, 28, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tanica Wilson, 43, Lima, pleaded not guilty to three counts of complicity, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 24 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
