Putnam Common Pleas
Jayson Bame, 49, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated vehicular assault, a fifth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on April 1 he attempted to cause serious physical harm to Angela Bame "by intentionally striking her motor vehicle with his motor vehicle" on U.S. 224 and Putnam County Road 5. He also allegedly chased her in his vehicle and forced her to stop her vehicle.
