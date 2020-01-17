Putnam Common Pleas

Nelson Barnes, 50, Cameron, Texas, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a six-month sentence in the Putnam County Jail with credit for 141 days served in jail while his case was pending. The fourth-degree felony was amended from failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, while misdemeanor charges of speed and operation in willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property were dismissed.

