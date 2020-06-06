Putnam Common Pleas
Mike Pardo, 23, Marion, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 13.
Tim Critten, 48, West Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 2 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Eric Guerra, 33, Pandora, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
