Putnam Common Pleas

Mike Pardo, 23, Marion, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 13.

Tim Critten, 48, West Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 2 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Eric Guerra, 33, Pandora, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

