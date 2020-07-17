Putnam Common Pleas

Jayson Bame, 49, Columbus Grove, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; attempt to commit an offense, a fifth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

David Cole, 48, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to escape, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

