Putnam Common Pleas
Terry Phillips, 62, Cloverdale, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, given 20 days in jail and ordered to complete recommended counseling and treatment programs. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
