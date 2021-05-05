Putnam Common Pleas

Quinn Kaufman, 29, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given 20 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for two days served in jail while his case was pending. He also was ordered to complete any recommended counseling and treatment. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Marie Ford, 40, Miller City, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 7.

