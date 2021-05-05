Putnam Common Pleas
Quinn Kaufman, 29, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given 20 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for two days served in jail while his case was pending. He also was ordered to complete any recommended counseling and treatment. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Marie Ford, 40, Miller City, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.