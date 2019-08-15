Putnam Common Pleas
Jonathan Maxwell, 32, 1721 Durango Drive, Defiance, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to register, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 24 days served while his case was pending.
Juanita Austermiller, 39, McClure, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was given a 30-day jail sentence with credit for 22 days served while her case was pending. She also was fined $375 and given a five-year operator’s license suspension. The first charge was amended from possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Andrew Miller, 33, Fort Jennings, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to complete a counseling and treatment program.
James Berger, 29, West Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to three counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jonathan Costuma, 33, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22 and he was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Nathan Huff, 22, Middletown, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tyler Lee, 22, Lima, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Daniel Mefferd, 19, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Megan Miner, 24, Lima, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dylan Palmer, 18, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to failure to give notice of residence address change, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amy Philquist, 21, 1221 Ayersville Ave., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Danny Ruiz, 44, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29 and bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
