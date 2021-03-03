Putnam Common Pleas
Dylan Okuley, 24, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given an 18-month prison term on the felony charge with credit for 84 days served in jail while his case his case was pending. He also was given a suspended 180-day jail sentence on the domestic violence charge on condition he successfully complete adult probation. The felony charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Charges of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging, a second-degree felony, were dismissed.
Justin Gutierrez, 28, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 1 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.
