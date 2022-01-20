Putnam Common Pleas
Ryan Hohenbrink, 41, Belmore, appeared for sentencing on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 243 days served in jail while his case was pending, and was ordered to make $42.67 restitution. Charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
