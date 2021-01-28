Michelle Hilton, 52, 500 N. Clinton St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and requested treatment in lieu of conviction. The proceedings were stayed and she was ordered into a two-year period of rehabilitation with conditions, including that she complete a drug and alcohol treatment program.
Kristina Owens, 27, Lima, appeared for sentencing on charges of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that she serve 15 days in Putnam County Jail and complete recommended counseling/treatment. A charge of tampering with records, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Marcos Zavala, 27, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 4.
Christopher Barton, 34, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22 and bond was set at $20,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.