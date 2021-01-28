Michelle Hilton, 52, 500 N. Clinton St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and requested treatment in lieu of conviction. The proceedings were stayed and she was ordered into a two-year period of rehabilitation with conditions, including that she complete a drug and alcohol treatment program.

Kristina Owens, 27, Lima, appeared for sentencing on charges of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that she serve 15 days in Putnam County Jail and complete recommended counseling/treatment. A charge of tampering with records, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

Marcos Zavala, 27, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 4.

Christopher Barton, 34, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22 and bond was set at $20,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

