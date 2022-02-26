Putnam Common Pleas
Jacqueline Palmer, 34, Malinta, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Criminal proceedings were stayed and she was ordered to comply with the recommend treatment program for two years from Pathways Counseling Center.
Hunter Baldridge, 25, Findlay, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 28 and his bond was continued.
