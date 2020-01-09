Putnam Common Pleas

Nathan Huff, 22, Middletown, appeared for sentencing on charges of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he given 30 days in Putnam County Jail with work release and complete all counseling and treatment recommended by his probation officer. The fourth-degree felony had been amended from a third-degree felony.

