Gabriel Mata, 39, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on two counts of telephone harassment, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve 180 days in jail with credit for eight days served while his case was pending and complete recommended counseling and treatment programs.

Kenneth Richey, 55, Columbus, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, four counts of violating a protection order and 12 counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony. A jury trial was scheduled for July 20 on those charges along with five previous counts of retaliation, two counts of violating a protection order and one count of tampering with evidence, all third-degree felonies.

