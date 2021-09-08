Tiffany Chasco, 33, Leipsic, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. She was given a six-month prison term to run concurrent to a six-month sentence reimposed on a community control violation on a previous conviction for the same offense.
Seth Plotner, 30, Leipsic, appeared for sentencing on a charge of misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control with conditions, including that he complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program and recommended counseling and treatment. Two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
