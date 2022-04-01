Damien Pursel, 26, Hopkinsville, Ky., pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 77 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make $2,310 restitution to the victim. The charge was amended from burglary, a second-degree felony, while a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment alleged that on Dec. 26 he trespassed in an occupied residence west of Columbus Grove, stealing jewelry from the owner who is elderly.

