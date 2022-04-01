Damien Pursel, 26, Hopkinsville, Ky., pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 77 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make $2,310 restitution to the victim. The charge was amended from burglary, a second-degree felony, while a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment alleged that on Dec. 26 he trespassed in an occupied residence west of Columbus Grove, stealing jewelry from the owner who is elderly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.