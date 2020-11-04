Putnam Common Pleas

Larry Burkhart, 76, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and six counts of gross sexual imposition, third- and fourth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16 and his bond was continued.

Michelle Hilton, 52, 500 N. Clinton St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Steven Sheeks, 54, Continental, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

