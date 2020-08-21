Putnam Common Pleas
Derrick Clark, 40, Continental, appeared for sentencing on a charge of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve 180 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for three days served while his case was pending, and complete recommended counseling and treatment programs. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Brandie Grandey, 42, Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control with conditions, including that she serve 180 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for 60 days previously served while her case was pending, and complete recommended counseling and treatment programs.
• Peter Lotzer II, 34, Lima, pleaded not guilty to having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
