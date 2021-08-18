* Putnam Common Pleas
Celso Ramirez, 21, Continental, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he serve 120 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for 104 days served in jail while his case was pending and complete recommended counseling and treatment programs.
Erin Douglas, 30, Kenton, pleaded guilty to complicity in the commission of an offense, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 13.
Alisia Garza, 31, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; assault, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 23.
