Putnam Common Pleas

Cody Wells, 20, Fostoria, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety with no 10% allowance provision.

Marcos Zavala, 25, Leipsic, was ordered to be evaluated by the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo, to determine his competency to stand trial on charges of felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and child endangering, a third-degree felony. A jury trial scheduled to begin on Jan. 21 will be rescheduled.

