Putnam  Common Pleas

David Daniels, 54, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 156 days served in jail while his case was pending. Two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony, were dismissed.

Sebastian Hernandez, 25, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to  aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 11-month prison term with credit for four days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.

Jesus Tapia Jr., 58, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 24 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Celso Ramirez, 21, Continental, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 24 and bond was set at $3,000 cash or surety.

