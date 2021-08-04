Putnam Common Pleas

William Hale, 41, Cloverdale, appeared for sentencing on a charge of  nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control with conditions, including that he complete recommended counseling and treatment, and pay court-ordered child support.

Michael Moore, 29, Mount Victory, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 9.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments