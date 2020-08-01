Putnam Common Pleas

Josiah Logan, 45, Cloverdale, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve 90 days in Putnam County Jail with work release and complete recommended counseling and treatment. He was given credit for thee days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge was amended from domestic violence, a third-degree felony.

